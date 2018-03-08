SC summons Saad Rafique in Paragon City case

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday summoned Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique to appear before the court on March 10 in a case pertaining to Paragon City.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar conducted hearing of the case during which, Saad Rafique was directed to explain his connection with Paragon City issue.

Brigadier (r) Majeed Riaz appeared in the apex court on behalf of the owners of Paragon City to which the CJP remarked that they had summoned owners not the employees in the case. On a query as to on which grounds, the model of LDA City was prepared and who was given the contract of Urban Development Company, the Paragon City representative said that owner Tahir Javed was given the contract.

On February 02, NAB officials raided the office of Paragon Society twice a day and took many important files and laptops into their custody. The raid was conducted in relation to ongoing probe against alleged irregularities in Ashiana Housing Scheme.

According to anti-graft watchdog, NAB expanded the ongoing investigation against mammoth financial irregularities in Ashiana Housing Scheme and LDA City projects.

The NAB team searched the office of Paragon Society for over two hours. It is pertinent to mention here that contractor Shahid Shafique was arrested on the identification of former DG LDA Ahad Cheema.

Orignally published by INP