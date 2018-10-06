SC summons report on Rawal Dam’s contamination

Bani Gala encroachment case

Islamabad

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday resumed hearing a suo motu case related to encroachments and environmental degradation in Bani Gala.

During the hearing, the apex court ordered authorities to submit a report on the contamination of Rawal Dam through the regular dumping of solid waste in the reservoir. It gave a week’s time to the authorities to submit the report.

“Dangerous diseases are spreading due to this contamination,” Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked.

“What happened to the former government’s plan to set up four treatment plants?” the top judge asked. “If the project is yet to be set up, then the present government should do so.”

In response, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s lawyer Babar Awan apprised the court that his client had received a legal notice from the Capital Development Authority. “My client’s response will be submitted within 15 days,” Awan said.

The chief justice then expressed his discontentment at Awan’s reply. “I know what your client’s response will be…the same old dubious map but the problem is that while your client is the lawful owner of the land, the map has not been approved by any authority.”—INP

