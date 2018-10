Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Supreme Court on Sunday summoned record of under-trial cases related to the Model Town tragedy from an anti-terrorism court in Lahore.

In addition, the two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar also summoned a report regarding actions taken against officers allegedly involved in the incident.

During the proceedings at the apex court’s Lahore Registry, Pakistan Awami Tehreek leader Khurram Nawaz Gandapur also appeared before the bench.

