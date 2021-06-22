SC summons PPP rep for using insulting words against CJP

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to a PPP office-bearer for using derogatory language against the chief justice.

The apex court issued the notice Tuesday to PPP representative Masood-ur-Rahman Abbasi, whose video has gone viral on social media. In the video, Abbasi can be seen insulting the chief justice.

A four-member bench of the Supreme Court, presided over by Justice Umar Ata Bandial held contempt proceedings against Rehman, who the court observed was the General Secretary of the PPP in the PS-114 constituency. Proceedings against the incendiary speech were initiated on Monday.