SC summons Nawaz, Maryam after NAB appeals against IHC verdict

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court on Wednesday summoned former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz after hearing an appeal filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the Islamabad High Court (IHC) verdict suspending their conviction in the Avenfield reference.

The court, however, decided not to issue any notice to Captain (ret) Safdar over the NAB appeal.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, heard the anti-corruption watchdog’s appeal against the high court’s verdict to suspend the sentences of Sharif family members.

“Is there any precedent in judicial history wherein a 43-page detailed judgment is issued while suspending the verdict?,” CJP questioned NAB prosecutor Akram Quraishi during the proceedings.

During the hearing, Quraishi maintained that the IHC, while suspending the conviction, has virtually decided on the main appeal of Sharif family members, referring to the appeal lodged by the family members against their conviction.

He also stated that the high court only grants bail on such matters in cases of hardship, adding that “hardship cases are defined in SC judgments and this case does not fall under that purview”.

Likewise, the NAB prosecutor stated during the proceedings that the high court in its verdict also went on to discuss the merits of the case, along with the admissibility of evidence, which is unlawful.

The hearing of the case has been adjourned till November 6.

