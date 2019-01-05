SC summons NAB chairman

Islamabad

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday, while hearing a case pertaining to the construction of a hospital in the federal capital, censured National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal and summoned him in his chambers.

A three-judge bench headed by the chief justice heard a case pertaining to the construction of a hospital in Islamabad. As the hearing went under way, the secretary health informed, “A 200 bed hospital was constructed in Tarlai.” At this, Justice Ijazul Ahsan questioned, “What happened about the hospital which was to be built by the Bahrain government and land was to be provided by the Capital Development Authority (CDA)?”

When the secretary health responded that “nothing happened about it”, Justice Ahsan remarked, “CDA was directed to make a decision regarding the land within five days.”

CDA counsel then informed the court, “NAB initiated an inquiry in the matter of the land acquisition.”

The chief justice expressed anger over this and said, “The NAB chairman should appear before court. One petition is filed against someone and they begin to drag that person’s name through the mud, is everyone except NAB a thief?”

“They initiate an inquiry against anyone who shows up and hurt the dignity of those a single petition is a filed against,” the top judge remarked.

There’s a woman in NAB Lahore who is blackmailing people and misusing her authority, Justice Nisar continued. Justice Nisar then summoned the NAB chairman and prosecutor in his chambers.

Later in the day, NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal called on the chief justice in his chambers and briefed him about the matter and explained his stance.

Meanwhile, the CDA chairman and the NAB prosecutor general also appeared before the chief justice in his chambers. The NAB prosecutor general clarified that the bureau didn’t stop CDA from constructing of the hospital. “NAB had only sought details from CDA regarding some related issue,” he said.

