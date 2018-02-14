SC summons list of govt dual national employees

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday summoned a list of the government employees holding dual nationality from the establishment secretary within 15 days.

The three-judge bench, headed by CJP Mian Saqib Nisar, heard the suo motu case of judges and government officials holding dual nationality.

At the outset of court proceedings today, the secretary establishment appeared before the court and informed the bench that reports from two provinces have been received, whereas the reports from government departments have yet to be received.

He pleaded with the bench for time to compile the final and comprehensive report comprising names of all officials and government employees holding dual nationalities.

“Action is to be taken against those refused to provide details,” Justice Nisar said.

The CJP said as many as 20 ministries have submitted the reports comprising details of the officials’ nationalities, while 23 others are yet to file the report.

He wondered how a dual nationality holder could be loyal to specifically a single country after swearing allegiance to two different states.

“The interests of states conflict with each other at times,” he noted, while maintaining that the details of dual nationality holders need to be garnered.

Justice Nisar sought details over the issue from chief secretaries, government departments’ administrations, in addition to the attorney general for Pakistan and advocates general.

The court then adjourned the hearing till March 1.

Orignally published by INP