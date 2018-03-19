SC summons interior minister, secretary in NICOP fee case

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court on Monday summoned interior minister and interior secretary in a case pertaining to charging extra fee from expatriates for identity cards.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, heard the suo-moto case regarding government charging extra fee for National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) Monday morning. The bench comprises Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah.

During the court proceedings, the CJP questioned, “What is the reason for sending the summary regarding the change in prices of identity cards? On what basis has the government sent this summary?”

The CJP then summoned interior minister and interior secretary to appear before the court and provide reasoning.

It was later informed that interior minister and secretary have gone to Gwadar for a two-day visit. Responding to this, the CJP said that the case should be adjourned till Monday (March 26).

The CJP suggested that a commission should be formed to review the fee structure for identity cards.

Orignally published by INP