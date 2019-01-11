SC summons finance, power ministers

Islamabad

The Supreme Court, on Friday, summoned Finance Minister Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan and the cabinet secretary in a case pertaining to construction of the Nai Gaj Dam.

A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan was informed that a committee had been constituted in light of the apex court’s directives.

The court was told that the committee has forwarded its recommendations to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec), and efforts are afoot to schedule an Ecnec meeting before January 17.

Share on: WhatsApp