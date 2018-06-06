SC summons Fazl, Haideri, Michael

Return of cars

Islamabad

Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday directed Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Fazlur Rehman, Kamran Michael and Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haideri to appear in personal capacity in luxury cars case.

During the hearing on Tuesday Additional Attorney General told the court that luxury cars have been taken back from all the federal ministers but Fazlur Rehman, Kamran Michael and Abdul Ghafoo Haideri have refused to follow the orders of the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar said that Fazlur Rehman has a double cabin car also.—INP