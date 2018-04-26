SC summons DG FIA in fake medicines case

Islamabad

The Supreme Court summoned on Wednesday Federal Investigation Agency Director-General in a case pertaining to factories producing counterfeit drugs case. A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar, heard a complaint lodged by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) with the Supreme Court’s Human Rights Cell against Everest Pharmaceuticals for manufacturing fake drugs.

According to the complaint, owner of the company Chaudhry Usman used his connections and influence to harass DRAP staff. During the court proceedings, Chief Justice Nisar observed: “We won’t allow National Accountability Bureau and FIA to interfere in Drug Regulatory Authority Punjab investigations. We won’t allow harassment of DRAP employees.”

While referring to NAB deputy chairman, the top judge remarked that NAB will not be allowed to continue working the way it currently has been. Moreover, a report prepared by FIA in the fake medicines case was also submitted to the court. In response to which, the CJP remarked that RPO Bahawalpur who pressurised DRAP officers has been deemed to be innocent. “Did DG FIA investigate the matter himself?” he questioned and summoned the official before the court.

During the hearing, Deputy Attorney General informed the court that a challan in the case has also been submitted. According to the challan factory owner Chaudhry Usman has been held responsible, according to deputy attorney general. Moreover, DRAP chief executive officer (CEO) shared that three cases have been registered against Usman, adding that DRAP has so far conducted 1,217 inspections and sealed 195 factories.

He told the court that inquiry into those making fake medicines has been possible because of court orders. “Unregistered medicines were provided to Sindh and Punjab,” said the drug regulatory head. DRAP official also said that 143 medicines of Everest Pharma were proven to fake and unregistered, adding that the pharmaceutical company’s Customs clearance was fake. The apex court ordered DRAP to submit a report on an investigation against fake medicines in 15 days.—INP