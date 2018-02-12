SC summons CAA chief over facilities at country’s airports

ISLAMABAD :The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the director general (DG) of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the managing director (MD) of the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) to answer questions concerning substandard facilities at the country’s airports and mishandling of luggage.

A three-member bench of the SC, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, passed the order while hearing a suo motu case regarding inconvenience to passengers in baggage handling at airports.

Justice Nisar had earlier warned Maria Jabeen, a deputy director at the CAA, that the authority should ramp up its operations and the court should not receive any further complaints from passengers.

“If we receive any complaints, we will summon the DG CAA,” CJP said, before ordering the top official to appear in court in the next hearing anyway.

Commenting on the overall situation at the airports, the chief justice observed that it takes hours to just put up airstairs and for the luggage to arrive.

He also said that customs officials do not seem to be vigilant, which means porters have to do everything. “Sometimes, passengers’ luggage is broken on arrival,” he added.

Also on the bench, Justice Umar Ata Bandial concurred with the chief justice, saying that the general condition of an airport gives a first impression of the entire country to international travelers.

“People prefer to land in California since the impression given by the New York airport isn’t good,” Justice Bandial remarked.

The CAA official informed the court that complaints can be filed with the authority through telephone or online.The next hearing of the case will be heard on Saturday in Karachi.

Orignally published by INP