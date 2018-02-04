SC summons audit report in substandard stents case

Orders to produce Pakistani stents till May

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Saturday ordered the attorney general to submit within a week the audit report of Rs37 million handed to Pakistani scientist Dr Samar Mubarakmand for the production of coronary stents.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, resumed the hearing of the suo motu case pertaining to unregistered stents in the country.

A coronary stent is a tube-shaped device placed in the coronary arteries that supply blood to the heart, to keep the arteries open in the treatment of coronary heart disease.

The apex court also ordered Mubarakmand to submit a written reply within a week over the issuance of the amount to him.

Dr Mubarakmand, who was summoned by the apex court in the last hearing, informed the court that a project worth Rs37 million was started while he was the chairman of the National Engineering and Scientific Commission.

Under the project, 10,000 stents were to be manufactured locally, out of which 400 were manufactured and sent to Germany for testing.

On being asked by the court where the stents are now, Mubarakmand said out of the Rs37 million, the machine used for manufacturing stents alone cost Rs30 million. The rest was spent on salaries of experts and other expenses, he said.

“After that, I retired and handed over the project to NUST [National University of Sciences and Technology],” the scientist told the court.

Meanwhile, NUST authorities informed the court that 450 stents have been sent to Germany for testing. The chief justice also said that the court will summon all manufacturers from which the stents are imported. He also remarked that the court will fix the price of locally-made stents.

Dr Murtaza in the last hearing said that Pakistan will be producing its own cardiac stents by June 2018.

The court also sought details of where the amount was spent.

Dr Samar Mabarakmand explained that the project was initiated with Rs 350m investment with 10,000 stents were to be produced annually.

“As Chairman National Engineering and Scientific Commission, I imported machine from Germany in 2004, moved all technology to National University of Science and Technology.”

NUST officials answered that the machine was worth Rs 30m.

Additional Attorney General informed the court that the Rs350 million allotted to Dr Mubarakmand have not been audited which prompted the court to order the audit. The apex court questioned Dr Mabarakmand, who was heading the NESCOM at the time, about how the budget was utilised since Pakistani heart stents remain unavailable in the hospitals.

In January, the SC was informed that Pakistani stents would be available in the market by the month of June and cost Rs15,000 each.

Dr Murtaza Ali, a heart specialist who is also director of the project, responded to the court’s queries as it resumed the hearing of a suo moto case against the sale of substandard stents in Pakistan.

The chief justice also said that the court will summon all manufacturers from which the stents are imported. He also remarked that the court will fix the price of locally-made stents.

Dr Murtaza in the last hearing said that Pakistan will be producing its own cardiac stents by June 2018.