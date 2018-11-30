SC summons Aleema’s tax details in foreign property case

Observer Report

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the Federal Board of Revenue to submit tax details of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khanum during the hearing of a suo motu case pertaining to foreign property holdings of Pakistani nationals.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar asked the chairman FBR if the premier’s sister owns any property in the United Arab Emirates and further inquired if she had benefited from an amnesty scheme.

FBR officials present in court informed the bench that Aleema had availed an amnesty scheme and her tax details were confidential.

