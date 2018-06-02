SC summons AG in Asghar Khan case

Lahore

The Supreme Court on Friday summoned Attorney General of Pakistan today (Saturday) in a case pertaining to implementa-tion of the verdict in Asghar Khan case.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar heard the case in SC Lahore registry.

Deputy attorney general told the court that the cabi-net has taken a positive decision. ‘The attorney gen-eral will appear before the court and inform about the decision,’ he said.

The Chief Justice expressed resentment over the absence of attorney general and remarked, ‘the hear-ing of such a significant case is underway but he is not concerned. Is this the performance of attorney general’s office? The attorney general should appear before the court tomorrow,’ directed the chief jus-tice.

Yesterday, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar reprimanded federal government over lack of progress in Asghar Khan case.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director Gen-eral appeared before the court and told that inquiry into the matter is underway.—INP