SC strikes down Imran’s right to defence in Shehbaz’s defamation suit

The Lahore registry of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday struck down Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan’s appeal for defence in the Rs10 billion defamation suit filed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after the former accused the latter of offering bribe to him for remaining silent in the Panama Papers case.

Khan's plea was heard by a three-member bench, headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah. The PTI chief had failed to submit his replies despite multiple orders by the trial court after the PM took the matter to the court.

Khan’s plea was heard by a three-member bench, headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah. The PTI chief had failed to submit his replies despite multiple orders by the trial court after the PM took the matter to the court.

Barrister Ali Zafar, PTI chief’s counsel, argued that out of 23 hearings in court, Khan had requested 10 while seven were requested by the opposition.

Upon Justice Ayesha Malik’s inquiry what impeded the PTI chief to submit replies to the court, Zafar replied that the former PM did so because the questions asked from him were irrelevant.