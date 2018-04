Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Supreme Court on Saturday stopped Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s former principal secretary Dr Tauqir Shah, who was appointed Pakistan’s Ambassador to World Trade Organisation, from travelling abroad.

Hearing a suo motu case of the WTO’s appointment of Tauqir Shah as ambassador, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar remarked that the former secretary cannot travel abroad without the court’s permission.