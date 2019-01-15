SC slams govt for failure on water safety, taxation

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed disappointment with the central and provincial governments over their failure to devise a mechanism for the conservation and purification of underground water and impose tax on its extraction, in line with a previous decision of the apex court.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nasir, was hearing a case pertaining to conservation, purification and taxation on extraction of underground water by bottled water companies.

The chief justice remarked that water has become more “precious than gold [but] if we passed remarks [over the situation] then headlines would state that [the judiciary] has raised questions on the credibility of the government”.

Dr Abdul Rahim, the secretary of the Law and Justice Commission — established for the systematic development and reform of laws — informed the top judge that neither its recommendations on the issue were heeded upon, nor an awareness campaign was launched. The representative of the Punjab government, Owais Ahmed, informed the bench that the provincial government had approved 31 recommendations out of 38. He said that the government has formed a task force on water reservoirs, purification and taxation to deal with the issue.

Chief Justice Nisar reprimanded the representative, saying that the Supreme Court-mandated Water Commission did a lot of work, “the government[s] are provided with everything but they don’t want to do anything.”

