SC slams EC, directs ECP to ensure clear Senate polls

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday slammed the chief election commissioner, directing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to ensure the Senate polls are held in a transparent manner.

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed conducted the hearing of the presidential ordinance on holding the Senate elections through the open ballot.

Among those present in the apex court for the hearing were the chief election commissioner, the attorney general, the election commissioner’s lawyer and the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Raza Rabbani.

“The election commissioner should tell us how he plans to stop corrupt practices in the Senate elections,” asked the chief justice during the hearing.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan observed that the Election Act does not mention corrupt practices specifically. “The word ‘guard’ has been used for political interference before and after elections, as well as corrupt practices,” noted the judge.

Justice Ahsan said that guarding against corrupt practices in this context would mean that precautionary measures ought to be taken before the elections so that they are held in a transparent manner.

“Money and political interference are used in elections,” noted Justice Ahsan. “The election commission should tell us how it plans on stopping such practices.”

The chief election commissioner responded by saying that the ECP does all it can under its jurisdiction to ensure that corrupt practices are thwarted. “Action is taken before and after elections, on grievances and complaints,” said the election commissioner.

“Chief election commissioner sahab, you aren’t understanding the depth of the problem,” Justice Gulzar responded. “The ECP is not an ordinary government department, it has a mandate,” urged the chief justice.

The chief election commissioner’s counsel present inside the courtroom tried to speak but the bench cut him off. “We have summoned the chief election commissioner. Please keep quiet,” the bench told the lawyer.