SC should take suo moto notice: Aitzaz

Islamabad

PPP leader and renowned lawyer Ch Aitzaz Ahsan on Thursday said that a live person can be hanged but not a dead body under the law of the land. Commenting on a judge’s words in the verdict against former president Pervez Musharraf in high treason case, he said the Supreme Court should take suo moto notice of the special court’s verdict. The remarks by the judges could provide basis for an appeal (against the decision), he added. “An inquiry should be initiated against the judge who has written this order,” Aitzaz Ahsan said. The legal capability of the judge should also be taken into account who has written this judgment,” he further said. “A judge talking about hanging the dead body at ‘D-Chowk’, while another judge attributing wrong things to me,” he said, adding that the Supreme Court should take suo moto notice of the special court’s verdict. Aitzaz Ahsan said that a case could have been filed against Shaukat Aziz in Steel Mills case. He misguided Pervez Musharraf against judiciary, he added.—INP