SC should release Qazi Isa case judgment: Barrister Ali

Barrister Syed Ali Zafar has showed concern on the speculations and gossip in the social media surrounding the case of a sitting judge of the Supreme Court which has the effect of lowering the prestige of the court, the judicial system, and the Constitution of Pakistan.

He pointed out that the reason for this was that the short order is not clear to many.

According to him, the proceedings for misconduct of a judge of the superior court should generally take place quietly by his peer judges without involving the media.

He said that this is necessary for judicial independence and maintenance of public respect towards a judge.

He also pointed out that it was former CJP Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry who himself challenged reference against him in the Supreme Court and made the issue public while alleging that the reference is only a malafide attempt. Although the reference was quashed by Justice (Retd) Khalil Ramday who was hearing the case, however, the charges remained unanswered till to date.

“As a citizen and practicing lawyer, who has served his country for over three decades, I request the SC to release the detailed judgment and put an end to all kinds of speculations and gossips which are undermining not only the case but also the integrity of the courts.”