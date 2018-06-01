SC sets aside Khawaja Asif’s lifetime disqualification by IHC

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court on Friday set aside the lifetime disqualification of the former foreign minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial announced the verdict. The bench observed that the details of the verdict will be shared soon.

Khawaja Asif is now eligible to contest in the upcoming elections, which are scheduled to be held on July 25.

The bench, which also comprises Justices Faisal Arab and Sajjad Ali Shah, had earlier reserved its decision on the appeal filed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz stalwart challenging his April 27 lifetime disqualification by the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Asif had filed the appeal on May 2.

During the case proceedings, Advocate Sikander Bashir Mohmand, representing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Mohammad Usman Dar, remarked that a record of Asif’s stint in the federal cabinet has been submitted to the court.

Dar had initially filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court seeking disqualification of Asif over failure to declare his foreign employment in the nomination papers for 2013 general elections.

“Asif’s oath should be reviewed,” the legal counsel said, adding that Asif had taken the oath to never think about his personal benefit.

“He was working as an employee in a foreign country while serving as a minister in Pakistan,” Advocate Mohmand added.

Khawaja Asif’s legal counsel had argued that he did not mention foreign accounts on nomination papers unintentionally.

He also said that he had declared his bank accounts details and iqama (work permit) before the writ was submitted by Usman Dar.