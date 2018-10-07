SC set to hear petition for Sindh CM’s disqualification Moday(today)

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court will take up on Monday (today)an appeal challenging the Sindh High Court ruling that rejected a petition seeking disqualification of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for allegedly failing to disclose his dual nationality.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, will hear the appeal in Islamabad.

Roshan Ali Buriro has moved the appeal through his lawyers Hamid Khan and Ajmal Toor, pleading the top court to set aside the SHC verdict and disqualify the Sindh CM as member of the provincial assembly.

He contended that Murad Ali Shah holds the office of Sindh chief minister despite the fact that he possesses foreign nationality.

The appellant said when members of the national and provincial assemblies were asked to submit their affidavits to that effect that they don’t posses dual nationality, Shah resigned as member of the Sindh Assembly to evade the process which could have resulted in his disqualification, criminal proceedings for false swearing of declaration and return of monetary benefits obtained as a member of parliament or a provincial assembly.

He said the SHC rejected his petition on the basis of technical grounds instead of merits of case. Shah concealed and signed false declaration about his dual nationality, he claimed.

The appellant said that there is a binding on every citizen to disclose to the state officials as well as the electorate the matter of possessing citizenship of foreign state.

