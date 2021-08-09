SC seeks report on meetings allowed to Dr AQ Khan

Observer Report Islamabad

The Supreme Court Monday directed the additional attorney general to submit it a report on the next hearing on the permission granted to renowned nuclear scientist and founder of Pakistan’s nuclear programme Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan to meet his family members.

The court directed AAG Aamir Rehman to inform it as to who were the family members of Dr Abdul Qadeer with whom he had been allowed to meet.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the case of the free movement of the nuclear scientist.

Justice Bandial, on the occasion, remarked that the court had been told by the petitioner that the government had placed restrictions on him.

Calling the scientist ‘Muhsin-e-Pakistan’, Justice Bandial made it clear that the basic rights of an individual could not be snatched with his consent.

The judge directed the government to take solid steps in view of the physical and mental health of Dr Abdul Qadeer. “All types of facilities be provided to him, and that he should be properly looked after given the state of his health,” he said, and added that Dr Sahib is given all his rights.

AAG told the court that Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan had met with the scientist a few days back, and that most of the issues of Dr Sahib had been resolved.

Taufeeq Asif, Counsel for Dr Abdul Qadeer told the SC that his client wanted to present his opinion in court.

When he alleged that the government had detained him in his home, Justice Bandial cut him short and asked him not to say things that had nothing to do with reality.

The SC then adjourned the hearing of the case till the first week of September.