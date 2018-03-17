SC seeks report on illegal recruitments in Sindh police within a month

Staff Reporter

The Karachi registry of Supreme Court here Friday ordered federal and provincial authorities to wrap up and submit report on illegal recruitments by 21 senior police officials in the department.

The larger Bench of the Apex Court, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, also ordered scrutiny of recruitments from eight other districts in Sukkur and Larkana. The Sindh police completed scrutiny of recruitments in 22 districts and had annulled illegal appointments.

Justice Nisar asked authorities concerned to submit a report within the stipulated time or be answerable before the Court. The Court also ruled that AIG Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) should not be removed from his post until the investigation is not complete. In the last hearing, the advocate-general Sindh informed the Court that 2,700 police personnel recruited illegal were fired. On Supreme Court’s orders, 1,750 personnel took the National Testing Service (NTS) examination again, of which only 141 candidates had passed the test. Investigation against nine police officials is pending before the Establishment Division while the National Accountability Court is also investigating certain senior police officials, the advocate-general added.