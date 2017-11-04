SC seeks report on  allegation of Lahore ‘faith healer’ brainwashing youth

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court has directed the

inspector general of Punjab police to submit a report into

the alleged brainwashing of a youth by a “faith healer” in

Lahore.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar took notice of

the case on an application filed by Mohammad Salman

Shakeel’s parents in the Human Rights Cell of the Supreme

Court.

Qazi Shakeeluddin stated in the application that a pir

(faith healer) named Sufi Khurram and his disciple Rizwan

had brainwashed his son, leading to him abandoning his

family.

He urged the court to order authorities to recover his son

and take action against Sufi Khurram and Rizwan as per the

law.

Taking notice of the application, the director of SC’s Human

Rights Cell wrote a letter to IG Punjab earlier this week,

directing him to submit a report of the case within 15 days.

According to the father, Salman was introduced to Sufi

Khurram by a friend he met at the local mosque while

studying for his BCom degree. Salman started spending his

evenings and eventually staying over at Sufi Khurram’s dera

(camp), he said.

A year later, in an apparent first sign of his

radicalisation, Salman started wearing shalwar kameez to

college and grew out his hair.

Salman then took admission in the M.A. programme at the

University of Central Punjab, only to quit less than a month

later citing the “presence of female students” in his class.

Salman devoted his next five years in service of Sufi

Khurram, forgoing his studies and prospects of a job. He

eventually started living away and would visit his family

home for only a few hours every day.

Shakeeluddin alleged that Sufi Khurram had managed to

separate several young men from their families and was

exploiting them for his ‘faith healing’ business.

Later, although Salman moved with his family to Islamabad

after reportedly developing differences with the faith

healer, he soon returned to Lahore upon being called

repeatedly by Sufi Khurram.

The father alleged that the faith healer had been holding

his son “hostage” for past 10 years and instilled in him

hatred against various sects.

He urged authorities to recover his son and take action

against groups spreading sectarianism.

