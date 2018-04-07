SC seeks PIA accounts statements

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the Managing Director of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) to submit the audited account statements of the national carrier. A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, resumed hearing in the suo motu case pertaining to the privatisation of national airline and also summoned the managing directors who have served as PIA MDs in the last decade to appear before the court on April 12.

On March 31, the apex court had sought details as to whether the airline’s profitable routes had been handed over to private airlines, especially Airblue. The SC had also inquired the intention behind the government’s move to privatise the national airline.

The present government earlier attempted to privatise part of the airline, including its management, but the plans were put on the backburner after opposition from other political parties and the airline’s staff.

According to reports, PIA was among 68 state-owned companies earmaked for privatisation in return for a $6.7 billion International Monetary Fund package that helped the government stave off a default in 2013, when it came to power. Despite some initial success, the process stalled in 2016 after staff protests caused havoc with PIA operations and the government passed a law that effectively made it impossible to privatise the airline.

Since Shahid Khaqan Abbasi replaced PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif as the prime minister last year, the federal government has shown renewed interest in privatisation of the PIA and Pakistan Steel Mills despite questions being raised over the timing of the move as the incumbent government is just months away from ending its five-year term.