SC seeks NAB response in Sharjeel Memon’s bail plea

KARACHI : The Supreme Court on Wednesday

issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

on a petition of former Sindh information minister

Sharjeel Memon seeking his release on bail in a case

pertaining to the corruption of Rs5.76 billion in the

provincial information department.

The PPP leader and other accused have approached the apex

court after rejection of their bail pleas by the Sindh

High Court. They have requested the Supreme Court to set

aside the high court’s decision in this regard and grant

them bail in the case.

A bench of the apex court issued today notice to NAB to

submit comments on the petitions before next hearing and

directed the court office to fix the date for the next

hearing in the first week of January.

The former provincial minister has challenged his arrest

at the hands of NAB on the ground that it does not have

evidence enough to corroborate allegations against him

and his arrest doesn’t conform to accountability laws.

On October 23, Memon was taken into custody along with

other suspects from outside the Sindh High Court’s main

building after the court revoked their interim bail in

the corruption reference.

Sharjeel Memon, who had returned to Pakistan in March

this year after his two-year long self-imposed exile, is

facing several charges of misappropriation and

corruption.

