SC seeks NAB response in Sharjeel Memon’s bail plea

KARACHI : The Supreme Court on Wednesday
issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)
on a petition of former Sindh information minister
Sharjeel Memon seeking his release on bail in a case
pertaining to the corruption of Rs5.76 billion in the
provincial information department.
The PPP leader and other accused have approached the apex
court after rejection of their bail pleas by the Sindh
High Court. They have requested the Supreme Court to set
aside the high court’s decision in this regard and grant
them bail in the case.
A bench of the apex court issued today notice to NAB to
submit comments on the petitions before next hearing and
directed the court office to fix the date for the next
hearing in the first week of January.
The former provincial minister has challenged his arrest
at the hands of NAB on the ground that it does not have
evidence enough to corroborate allegations against him
and his arrest doesn’t conform to accountability laws.
On October 23, Memon was taken into custody along with
other suspects from outside the Sindh High Court’s main
building after the court revoked their interim bail in
the corruption reference.
Sharjeel Memon, who had returned to Pakistan in March
this year after his two-year long self-imposed exile, is
facing several charges of misappropriation and
corruption.
