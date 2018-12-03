SC seeks land details in Mansha Bomb case

Observer Report

Lahore

The Supreme Court on Sunday sought a detailed report from the city authorities against Malik Mansha Ali Khokhar, widely known as Mansha ‘Bomb’, as it resumed hearing of its suo motu notice against the alleged land grabber.

A two-judge bench headed by the chief justice heard a petition of an overseas Pakistani against police’s purported inaction against Mansha, who is accused of possessing billions of rupees’ worth of illegally acquired land, at the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry.

As the hearing went under way, District Commissioner Lahore told the court that the Lahore Development Authority had yet to hand over to the petitioner the land recovered from Mansha.

Mansha had bought 32 kanals of land back in 1992, which he sold later, the deputy commissioner informed the bench.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, in his remarks during the hearing, questioned according to which law the “patwar circle” was working and what the role of the revenue department was pertaining to residential areas.

“No serious efforts have been made to urbanise,” the top judge observed. The bench then sought a detailed report from the Lahore Development Authority, the revenue department and the district government on the recovery of land from Mansha and its return to the rightful owners.

Share on: WhatsApp