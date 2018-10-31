SC seeks KP’s concise report on disposing of hospital’s waste

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to submit concise report regarding disposing of hospitals waste in the province within 10 days. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar also expressed displeasure over conditions of hospitals in the province.

During the course of proceedings, the CJP inquired about the method through which hospitals gather waste and then dispose it, moreover he asked about the amount of waste produced and the number of incinerators.

To this, Director General (DG) Health Commission apprised the court that government hospitals gather 173kg while private hospitals gather 63kg of waste. He further said that 27 private hospitals have installed incinerators. While addressing provincial health minister Inamullah Khan, CJP asked about the steps he taken regarding the issue.

The minister responding to cjp said that “he is as sincere to his work as the honourable judges are and apprised about the steps taken bu rhe government yet. To which the CJP said that he values the sentiment, however, there is huge waste not being incinerated, adding that condition of hospitals in KPK is worse than Sindh hospitals which need proper care. Subsequently, the bench while adjourning the matter, sought detailed report on rhe matter within ten days.

