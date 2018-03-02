SC seeks Imran’s response on Bani Gala estate documents

Submitting false documents a crime: CJP Nisar

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Thursday gave Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan one week to furnish a response to the documents related to his Bani Gala estate that have been submitted in the apex court.

On Wednesday, Mohammad Umar, a former Bara Kahu union council official, claimed in the Supreme Court that the no-objection certificate submitted in court by Imran related to his Bana Gala residence was never issued by the authority. However, the PTI denied the allegations.

Hearing the case regarding encroachments and environmental degradation in Bani Gala, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar observed that the court is more concerned with the public health aspect of the case. He remarked further that they do not want hazardous water to be delivered to the public.

Addressing State Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, who heads the Capital Administration and Development Division, Chief Justice Nisar inquired if the minister has reviewed the filtration of water in the locality.

The additional attorney general informed the court that they will make a film of the area through a drone and submit it in court.

During the hearing, Imran’s counsel denied the media reports regarding the PTI chief’s Bani Gala residence having been constructed illegally, to which the chief justice responded that the counsel should deliver this denial outside the court.

The chief justice lamented that the documents were released to the media before they were submitted in court. Earlier, as the proceedings began, the chief justice admonished Chaudhry for his last night’s statement regarding the “apex court’s test”. At the hearing on Feb 22, following the court’s earlier directions, Imran’s counsel had submitted his Bani Gala estate’s building plans in court.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that it is a crime to submit false documents in court. He made the remarks while heading a three-member bench hearing a suo motu notice on dual nationalities of federal government employees. As the hearing began, the secretary of the Establishment Division informed the court that 13 of 3,500 government officials possess dual nationalities.

The chief justice expressed surprise at the low number of dual nationality holders and remarked that they will investigate if anyone is discovered to have concealed their foreign nationality. Chief Justice Nisar also observed during the hearing that it is not in Pakistan’s interest if persons with dual nationalities serve on important posts.

During the hearing, the chief justice directed the Sindh advocate general to check how many times suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar, an absconding accused in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case, travelled abroad.