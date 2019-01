Karachi encroachments

Staff Reporter

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Sindh government to furnish a comprehensive plan within two weeks elucidating measures to restore Karachi to its original shape. The court also sought master plan of the city enacted after 1950.

During hearing to review implementation of court orders for removal of encroachments at SC’s Karachi Registry, Justice Gulzar Ahmed of the apex court expressed resentment for ‘ruining’ of city’s infrastructure.

