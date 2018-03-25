SC seeks commission report on air pollution control

The Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday summoned members of a commission, formed by the Lahore High Court (LHC) to look into causes of smog and rising air pollution, to know the progress made so far in the matter.

The bench also sought opinion of members on the solution recommended by the environment department to address the issue.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan passed the orders while hearing a suo motu notice against rising air pollution, at the Supreme Court Lahore registry.

Earlier, Secretary Environment Saif Anjum appeared before the bench and submitted two separate reports for addressing the issue of rising pollution.

He apprised the bench about various causes of rising air pollution including burning of agriculture waste, vehicle emissions and others.

He said that six air monitoring units had been installed in Lahore and 30 more would be installed in coming years. He said that a plan had been devised and 50 per cent air pollution would by reduced in the next five years.

However, the court asked the secretary to gain knowledge about the methods adopted by other countries to check the rising pollution.

The bench adjourned further hearing and summoned members of the commission after it was informed that the LHC had already formed a bench to look into causes of smog and rising air pollution.—APP

