SC seeks cabinet approval of CDA’s Bani Gala regularisation plan

Staff Reporter

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar on Tuesday ordered the government to get the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) regularisation plan approved by the federal cabinet in two weeks in illegal structures and environmental degradation in Bani Gala case.

Hearing the suo motu case related to illegal structures and environmental degradation in Bani Gala, the three-member bench was informed by the additional advocate general (AAG) that the CDA has finalised the regularisation plan of the area.

The AAG informed that the entire settlement will be regularised, adding that structures made prior to March 30, 2018 will be regularised whereas those constructed after the date will be demolished.

The chief justice remarked that there should be no illegal construction in the future, observing that the purpose of the case is to safeguard the Korang Nullah and botanical garden. CJP questions measures taken to tackle population explosion

The court then ordered the relevant authorities to get approved from the cabinet the regularisation plan in two weeks. It also summoned monthly reports regarding the sewage treatment plant, report on action against illegal structures on Korang Nullah and sought submission of all cases in lower courts regarding the botanical garden to the Supreme Court.