SC seeks asset details of Zardari, children in 15 days

Ex-president slams govt over deteriorating ties with India

Staff Reporter

Islamabad/Karachi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday summoned the asset details of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his children within 15 days. The apex court also sought details of assets they had inherited from former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard Zardari’s review petition against the Supreme Court verdict summoning details of his assets in relation to the National Reconciliation Ordinance case.

During proceedings, Naik said that a trial of Benazir’s grave was being conducted, to which the chief justice responded that they could not even think of conducting such a trial.

As the hearing went under way, the court directed, “Zardari should submit details of inherited assets.”

To this, the former president’s counsel, Farooq Naik, said, “You can have details for the last five years but please don’t ask for details of the last 10 years. The law only holds for five years.”

However, the court refused Naik’s request and upheld that asset details should be provided for the last 10 years. Naik then requested, “Asset details of autonomous children should not be summoned either.”

The chief justice in response said, “Now, all children are autonomous and mature. But daughters are under guardianship till marriage.” The former president’s counsel then told the court, “Zardari was co-accused in eight cases.”

Meanwhile, former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur on Tuesday appeared before banking court in a case pertaining to money laundering through fake bank accounts in Karachi. Other accused in the case including Omni Group chairman Anwar Majeed and his three sons also appeared before the court.

The court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for five absconders yet again and adjourned the hearing till October 16.

Talking to media outside a banking court, Zardari criticised the government for the fallout emanating from India’s withdrawal of an offer by Pakistan to restart a long-stalled dialogue process.

“Such things are bound to happen in the current environment under the current government,” Zardari said when asked about Indian cancelling a planned meeting between the foreign ministers of both countries.

