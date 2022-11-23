SC seeks 8-year record of transfers, postings in police across country

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a record from the federal government and the provinces of transfers and postings in police departments over the past eight years, while noting that the frequent shuffling of officers affects their command and performance.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial issued the directives while hearing a petition of political interference in the transfers and postings of the Punjab police. The other members of the bench are Justice Ayesha Malik and Justice Athar Minallah.

The petitioner, Rana Tahir Saleem, a resident of Faisalabad, is seeking appropriate orders to stop illegal political interference in police matters. He also raised the issue of blatant violation of the Police Order 2002 regarding the security of tenure and in transfer-postings of police personnel from station house officers to inspector general of police.

With the commencement of the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel argued that police officials were posted and transferred in the province as a result of political intervention. “The recent transfer of DPO Layyah was also on similar grounds,” he claimed.

CJP Bandial, while sharing the statistics furnished by the lawyer, said the record showed an average term of a DPO in office was five months.

“As many as 268 DPOs have been transferred in Punjab in the last four years,” the chief justice observed.

Justice Ayesha Malik asked the counsel about the source of the data. He responded that the data was obtained from the Capital City Police Office.

Justice Athar Minallah remarked that political postings in the police department affect the criminal justice system.