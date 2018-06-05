SC schedules hearing of Kalabagh dam case for June 9

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Supreme Court on Monday scheduled the hearing of the Kalabagh dam case for June 9. The hearing of the case will be conducted in the apex court’s Karachi registry.

The announcement was made as the court heard a case related to environmental pollution. Water experts have also been summoned to the hearing by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar.

“We will find a legal solution to secure our children’s future,” said the chief justice and ordered scheduling of hearings for other cases related to water scarcity and construction of dams.

Hearing of all water-related cases will be conducted in SC’s Karachi registry on Saturday, added Justice Nisar and said that “water scarcity is the biggest grief”.

Adding that not a single political party in Pakistan prioritises the water issue, he said no party has included the issue in their election manifestos.

“River Neelum is bound to dry out due to Kishan-Ganga dam, I have repeated on a number of occasions that the water problem is extremely crucial, non-provision of water to upcoming generations is akin to severe deprivation,” further said Justice Nisar.

During Monday’s hearing, the plaintiff maintained that every political party promises the construction of dams before the elections but do not follow through on their promise.

Adding that a referendum chit on Kalabagh dam with the votes should be made a part of the election process, to which the Chief Justice remarked that “don’t confuse the elections with the water crisis”

“Pakistan’s existence depends on water, I’ll do whatever is in my power to resolve the issue,” the CJP remarked.

The proposed hydroelectric dam would be constructed on the Indus River at Kalabagh in Mianwali district. Intensely debated and deemed a necessity by many, the dam, if built, would have a 3,600-megawatt electricity generation capacity.