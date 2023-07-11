The Supreme Court Registrar on Monday returned the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party senior leader Awn Chaudhry’s petition seeking the dissolution of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, deeming it “not entertainable”.

The petitioner, Awn Chaudhry, had contended that the PTI chairman was involved in attacks on state institutions, the judiciary, the military, and its installations, and violated basic human rights and the Constitution.

The petition had made the PTI chairman and the party president respondents. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, and the ministries of law and interior and others are also made respondents in the case.

“The acts of PTI, its Chairman, office-bearers, their hate speeches attacking the judiciary, defence, burning and looting public assets, etc are totally unconstitutional…,” stated the petition.