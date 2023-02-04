SC returns another petition against Punjab chief minister

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has returned another petition against the appointment of Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

The apex court’s Registrar Office returned the petition on Saturday after raising objections declaring that the language used in it was ambiguous and misleading. The plea taken in the application was also misleading, the Registrar Office added.

It also stated that the applicant also did not identify “the issue of public importance” in his petition. The applicant also did not move the relevant court, the Office added. Another objection raised was under Article 248 the chief minister cannot be made a respondent.