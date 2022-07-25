SC resumes hearing on Parvez’e plea against Mazari’s ruling

Islamabad: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has resumed hearing the plea submitted by Parvez Elahi against Punjab Assembly’s Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s decision.

A three-member bench, comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar is hearing the case.

On Saturday, the bench had allowed Hamza — who was re-elected on July 22 — to remain “trustee” chief minister till Monday (today).

SC bars entry of politicians

Earlier, the SC barred ministers and politicians from entering its premise as the court will hear a petition filed by PTI and PMLQ against the ruling of Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari during the election for CM Punjab.

Media reports suggested that only the applicants and respondents and their lawyers will be allowed to enter the SC.

Hamza requests full court

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz filed a petition in the supreme court to constitute a full court on the issue of the election of a CM for Punjab.

In the petition, it has been stated that the ruling given by Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari on July 22 is valid, while Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s letter to his lawmakers is in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

The petition further stated that the Election Commission of Pakistan had upheld the instructions given in the letter written by Imran Khan against the defecting members.

Hamza also requested in the plea to hear the appeals of the defected members against the ECP.

PDM demands formation of full court

Separatelty, the coalition partners held a press conference on Monday in Islamabad and demanded the formation of a full court to hear the case.

Speaking during a press conference in Islamabad flanked by several leaders of the coalition government and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), including Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, Maryam criticised the country’s justice system and said that whenever a petition is filed in a court of law, people already know which bench will be formed to hear that.

Parvez’s plea

PMLQ’s Parvez Elahi moved to the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) on Friday against the ruling of Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, which paved the way for Hamza Shehbaz to retain the seat of CM of Punjab.

On Friday, Punjab Assembly’s session took place to elect a new CM. PTI and PMLQ’s candidate Chaudhry Pervez Elahi bagged 186 votes, while PMLN’s Hamza Shehbaz received 179 votes. However, Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari discarded 10 votes cast in favour of Pervez Elahi by PMLQ members, citing that he had received a letter from PMLQ President Chaudhry Shujaat who through the letter directed them not to vote for PTI’s candidate. Dost Muhammad Mazari said that he personally had contacted Chaudhry Shujaat to confirm the letter. After this, the deputy speaker cited Article 63A of the Constitution and rejected 10 votes cast by PMLQ lawmakers. PTI’s Raja Basharat engaged in a heated argument with Mazari and said that the deputy speaker could not disregard the 10 votes. He argued this was completely in contradiction with the Constitution of Pakistan which clearly states that it is the “parliamentary leader” and not the “party head” who takes the decision. This eventually gave the win to Hamza Shehbaz who became the CM with the lead of only 3 votes. After Mazari’s ruling, the leaders of the PTI and the PMLQ filed a petition against the CM Punjab election.

More details are awaited.