SC to resume hearing on Sindh pollution case on Saturday

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court of Pakistan will resume hearing on a case regarding environmental pollution in coastal area on Saturday (December 23) at Supreme Court Branch Karachi Registry.

A four member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr. Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, and comprising other three Judges, Mr. Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Mr. Justice Faisal Arab and Mr. Justice Sajjad Ali Shah will hear Human Rights Case No.14-K/1992 etc.

During last hearing on December 05, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and former Karachi mayor Mustafa Kamal appeared before three-member Supreme Court bench on hearing of a case pertaining to air and water pollution.

“Mr. Chief Minister, you should realize gravity of water commission’s report and find a way out,” said the CJP to Murad Ali Shah.

When CM was shown a video on situation of water supply in Larkana, the CJP said “would that Bilawal Bhutto is here to see how polluted water people are consuming in Larkana and other cities.”

The CM was of the view that the situation ‘is not as grave as being shown’.

The Chief Justice said Sindh government must take steps to resolve the issue, and that the Supreme Court is ready to assist authorities in this regard.

Yesterday, Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, who is heading the bench, lashed out at the Sindh government for its negligence over the supply of unsafe drinking water across the province.

The petition was filed last year by Advocate Shahab Usto against the authorities for their alleged failure in providing clean drinking water and environment to the people in Sindh.

The SC had then appointed a two-judge bench, headed by Justice Amir Hani Muslim, who had ordered the formation of a commission headed by a Sindh High Court judge for fair distribution of drinking water in the province.

The commission has surveyed the entire province and found that 77 per cent of water being supplied in Sindh is unsafe for drinking. Its report says that a vast majority of people has no access to safe and hygienic drinking water.

Advocate Shahab Usto said 80 per cent water in Karachi, 85 per cent in Hyderabad, 88 per cent in Larkana and 78 per cent in Shikarpur is contaminated, causing hepatitis in 80 million people.

Justice Saqib observed that people were suffering from diseases like cancer and hepatitis due to drinking polluted water.

Orignally published by NNI