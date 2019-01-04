SC restricts Patwari’s role in sale purchase of land

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Thursday restricted role of Patwari (land revenue official) in sale, purchase or transferring of land in urban areas. A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, heard the case in connection with functioning of Patwaris, Kanungos and Tehsildars.

The top court ordered that the Patwarkhanas and Revenue record offices jurisdiction will only be limited to protect land records and they would have no authority to transfer land. The Chief Justice remarked that Patwaris can only collect information and get revenue from agricultural land nothing else.

He remarked that there is no need for Patwarkhanas where there is Land Revenue Act implemented. Land would be transferred under only Land Revenue Act and there will be no sale and purchase in the urban areas on a verbal commitment, the bench ruled.

Supreme Court Bar’s president Aman Ullah Kanzai said that the matter rests with the interpretation of law. The chief justice questioned why the property records can not be computerized in this Space Age when people had landed on the moon. Justice Ijazul Ahsan questioned the transparency of the land records system and remarked that ‘there are masterplans in the cities, then how can sale and purchase of properties could not be put on the master plan,’. Subsequently, the bench wrapped up the case while banning role of Patwaris in transferring land.

