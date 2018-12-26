SC restrains Zulfi from performing functions of minister of state

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking the dismissal of Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari.

The apex court, while holding that Bukhari could continue serving as assistant to the premier restrained him from exercising the functions of a minister of state or using the said title.

A hearing regarding Prime Minister’s Special assistant on overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari’s dual nationality was held at the Supreme Court’s Lahore registry. A three-member bench presided by Justice Nisar conducted the hearing.

During the hearing, prosecution’s counsel Zafar Iqbal argued that despite Zulfi Bukhari’s dual nationality he has been appointed as a state minister, adding that the Supreme Court’s verdict about dual nationals holding public offices applies to Bukhari as well. To this, the chief justice responded that the petitioner misunderstood the top court’s ruling, as there were no restrictions placed in the court’s verdict.

“We only gave recommendations to the parliament, we value overseas Pakistanis a lot,” the top judge added.

