SC restrains CDA from installing grid station in F-9 Park

Supreme Court on Monday restrained Capital Development Authority (CDA) from installing Grid Station here in F-9 Park Islamabad.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the plea challenging installation of electrical grid at F-9 Park.

The chief justice passed the directions after going through the arguments placed by the litigants counsels. Chief Justice observed that electrical grid could be harmful for the visitors of the park, moreover park should be reserved for health activities rather than electricity generating stations. Subsequently, the bench disposed of the matter.—APP

