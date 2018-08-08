SC restores Gilgit-Baltistan order 2018

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court on Wednesday restored Gilgit-Baltistan Order 2018.

During hearing a petition filed by the federation in Islamabad, the apex court suspended the decision of Gilgit-Baltistan Supreme Appellate Court which struck down Gilgit-Baltistan order 2018.

In his remarks, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar said the government should ensure that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan also have the rights available to the people of other areas in the country. It may be recalled that Chief Appellate court of Gilgilt Baltistan declared the package given by the centre null and void.

