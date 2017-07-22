SC reserves verdict in Panamagate case

Opens volume 10 of JIT enquiry report

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Supreme Court on Friday reserved its verdict in Panamagate case filed against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family over alleged corruption. The judgment was reserved after counsels from both sides concluded their arguments before a three-judge bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan. The hearing after the submission of report by JIT continued for five days.

Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh observed that they will not deviate from any law while delivering judgment in the case. “We are conscious of the fundamental rights of petitioners and respondents,” he observed.

The bench further said they will announce the date for the final hearing later.

Earlier in the day, the apex court opened the ‘confidential’ volume 10 of the Panamagate inquiry report submitted by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

The apex court bench had not made volume 10 public on the request of JIT head Wajid Zia, who was of the opinion that it would be helpful in carrying out further investigations.

The volume titled “Mutual Legal Assistance Requests – Ongoing” reportedly contains details of the six-member inquiry panel’s correspondence and documents obtained from foreign countries during the 60-day probe into the offshore assets of the ruling family in line with the top court’s historic April 20 verdict.

The court earlier hinted at making the volume public after lawyers of the Sharif family had objected to the JIT’s request for withholding volume 10 of the report, terming it a “malafide act”. “This is itself a mala fide act and a breach of the Respondent No1’s fundamental rights guaranteed by Articles 4, 9, 14, 25 and 10A of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973,” said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer Khawaja Haris in objections filed on the JIT report.

The counsel had requested the court to provide a copy of volume 10 to the prime minister before proceeding further in the case. Upon this Justice Ejaz remarked that the court would open the said volume for transparency.

Earlier concluding his arguments, Salman Akram Raja, the lawyer representing Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s children, sought to appease the judges’ objections to the documents that he had submitted a day earlier.

The bench had questioned the authenticity of the documents submitted by the lawyer on behalf of his clients, pointing out that the trust deed – executed between Maryam Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz in February 2006 – was signed on Saturday in a country where it was not possible to seek official appointments on a holiday.

“Plenty of barristers and solicitors work on Saturdays even Sundays in London,” the lawyer told the court. Justice Ijazul Ahsan replied that, on the contrary, Hussain Nawaz had said that making such appointments on Saturdays was not possible.

The counsel reiterated before the bench that Maryam Nawaz, the PM’s daughter, was not the owner of the Avenfield flats in London. “The JIT’s report shows that Maryam Nawaz is the beneficial owner of the flats,” noted Justice Ejaz Afzal, adding that her ownership of the off-shore companies was not included in the tax returns of her husband, Captain Safdar.

Raja admitted that there were “clerical errors” in the 2006 trust deed, saying that the mistakes were made during the initial proceedings of the Panamagate case when Advocate Akram Sheikh was representing the PM.

According to Raja, Hussain Nawaz had received all the capital from his grandfather Mian Mohammad Nawaz. “Parents cannot bear the responsibility if the son cannot present evidence of his assets,” he said.

Justice Azmat Saeed asked the lawyer if the case should be sent to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). “The case requires further investigations,” said Raja as he concluded his arguments.