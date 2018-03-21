SC reserves verdict on plea seeking Sheikh Rashid’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD : Justice Qazi Faiz Esa has on Tuesday warned Awami Muslim League Pakistan’s chief (AML) Sheikh Rashid Ahmed that a strict hearing of disqualification case can land him the in hot water.

He made these remarks today as three-member bench resumed hearing of disqualification case against him here at Islamabad today.

The honourable judge made observation that hearing would be concluded at Panama Papers case if Sheikh Rashid has made a mistake pertaining to declaration of assets.

The three-member bench reserved verdict which would be announced later.

It is pertinent here to mention that petition against Sheikh Rashid—seeking his disqualification—has been filed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s leader Shakeel Awan.

