SC reserves verdict on Gilgit-Baltistan constitutional status

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its verdict in a case regarding the constitutional status of Gilgit-Baltistan and the grant of fundamental rights to its citizens.

A seven-judge larger bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had taken up a set of petitions challenging the Gilgit-Baltistan Order, 2018, Gilgit-Baltistan Empowerment and Self Governance Order, 2009, as well as the right of the citizens of the area to be governed through their chosen representatives.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Order, 2018 was earlier opposed by protesters hailing from the Northern Areas who demanded that GB should be declared a part of Pakistan instead of being administered through presidential orders.

At the outset of the hearing, Attorney General Anwar Mansoor presented before the court a draft of the Gilgit-Baltistan Governance Reforms, 2018, which has been prepared by the federal government for political empowerment and good governance in GB.

The proposed reforms draft states that the federal government intends to grant GB the status of a provisional province, “subject to the decision of the plebiscite to be conducted under the UN resolutions”, with all privileges provided by the Constitution.

However, the draft states, the move would require an amendment in the Constitution, which needs a two-thirds majority in the parliament and “would take time”. Therefore, as an interim measure, the government plans to give such fundamental rights to GB residents as enjoyed by the people of any other province. The AG informed the bench that objections have been raised on the proposed draft in the cabinet and therefore as of now, “it remains only a draft”. Justice Nisar remarked that even former Indian prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had accepted that “Kashmiris should get the right to self-determination and self-governance”.

“The recommendations of the Sartaj Aziz-led committee are very close to this vision,” the top judge added.

The AG informed the SC bench that the funds allocated for higher courts in GB have been transferred from the territory’s government to the GB Council. The Government of Pakistan can also increase the number of judges in GB, he added.

At this, the CJP inquired what the procedure of the judges’ appointment would be. Mansoor responded that the GB council has been given the authority to legislate in this regard.

Justice Nisar observed that an appeal cannot be filed against a decision of the GB Supreme Appellate Court in the Supreme Court of Pakistan and asked the government.

