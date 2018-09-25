SC reserves verdict on dual nationalities of govt officials

Staff Report

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its judgment on a suo motu case regarding dual nationalities of government employees. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umar Atta Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the suo motu notice.

As the hearing went under way, Justice Nisar remarked, “We have heard the arguments of court advisers and respondents in detail. There is one category of people who were born in foreign countries, a second category of those who went abroad to study and a third category which includes those who acquired dual nationality while they served on government posts.” “Should all categories be treated in the same manner,” Justice Nisar then asked.

