Islamabad

Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its judgment in fake degree case of PTI’s leader, Yar Muhammad Rind, which was challenged by Sardar Asim. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by the CJP, reserved the judgment after hearing arguments from both the sides. Earlier on July 05, the Supreme Court allowed PTI Balochistan president Yar Muhammad Rind to contest the 2018 General Election.—INP

